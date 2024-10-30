 
Paris Hilton dishes out fashion advice she would never give daughter

The DJ and heiress is a mom to an 11-month-old daughter London and a 21-month-old son Phoenix.

October 30, 2024

Paris Hilton, famously known as the queen of miniskirts, does not want to pass it down to her daughter.

In a recent chat with People magazine during her appearance at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, Oct. 28 in New York City, the reality star talked about the forthcoming reboot of The Simple Life.

While talking about the articles she wore on the original show, Hilton revealed she has saved few for her daughter.

"I keep a lot of those pieces because they're very iconic," she told the outlet.

"Some I'm going to give to my daughter London," Hilton continued referring to her 11-months daughter London.

However, she noted that she has no plans to hand over her short skirts and low-waist-cut jeans to London.

"Probably not the low-waist cut jeans or the miniskirts, but she will get the Dior and the Louis."

It is pertinent to mention that along with London, Hilton also shares 21-month-old son Phoenix with her husband Carter Reum.

