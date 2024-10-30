Princess Diana would recall ‘rough night' amid William, Harry rift

Princess Diana would be upset with the state of Prince William and Prince Harry’s bond, says an expert.



The former Princess of Wales would be devastated that her two sons are not working towards homelessness in the UK jointly, says author Phil Dampier.

Royal author and journalist Mr Dampier told The Sun: "Princess Diana took both of her sons, William and Harry, from a very early age, to see how the other half live.

"She was determined to show them that not everybody lived in palaces, and not everybody was born with a silver spoon in their mouth.

"Diana let them sleep rough overnight when they were younger, to show them what it was actually like.

"It's been seen by some as an olive branch to Harry because he's mentioned him for the first time in six years in this documentary.

"I don't see it that myself. I think the rift between them is still as wide as ever, unfortunately.

"It's just a rather sad indication of the fact that something which they could have worked together on, and something which they both experienced at a young age, they're no longer doing.

He added: "It's just left William on his own, and Harry's not joining in, so I don't see this as an olive branch."