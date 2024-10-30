Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘genius' reason to get Portugal house

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly have an ulterior motive to buy a holiday home in Portugal.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who timed their purchase during King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Australia, did so to impose their worth.

Expert Lady Colin Campbell explains: "Charles and Camilla are in Australia and Samoa and we are speaking about Harry and Meghan, and Portugal. They are geniuses."

Speaking on Dan Wootton's YouTube channel, she adds: "It's the oldest trick in the book. Colin Tenant very successfully gave Princess Margaret land on Mustique and then actually built her a house, and that helped to make Mustique into what it became.

She then noted Meghan’s step has come in light of helping Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, in order to gain popularity.

“This is a version of this. To help out Jack and Eugenie and get them some publicity,” she noted