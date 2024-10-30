Leonardo DiCaprio, Tenaya Taylor dating rumour comes into light

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tenaya Taylor have been surrounded by a dating rumour.

Recent in a week, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tenaya Taylor were reportedly spotted dancing at a nightclub, at The Stafford Room in New York City.

At the time, “They were dancing very closely, they hung out the whole night and they were pretty much in a corner together, Teyana was protective of Leonardo throughout the evening and made sure he was not being bothered by others,” the source told Page Six.

Following to the rumor that the co-stars are dating, a source close to DiCaprio, who is currently dating Vittoria Ceretti, shared with Daily Mail, “They aren’t dating but are very close and they have given each other a lot of advice recently.”

Moreover, “Leo has also been supporting Teyana as she deals with the fallout from her messy breakup from Iman,” the insiders added.

For those unaware, Tenaya Taylor and a basketball player, Iman Shumpert, tied the knot in 2016 and share two daughters, Iman Tayla "Junie" Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert. After seven years of marriage, Taylor filed for divorce with her ex, Shumpert.

Furthermore, the source went on to say, “Teyana is transitioning into being a major Hollywood star and she appreciates the help Leo has given her navigate the space.”

Before concluding, the insider said, “They really get along and have spent some time together recently.”

DiCaprio and Taylor’s movie The Battle of Baktan Cross is scheduled to be released in cinemas on August 8, 2025.