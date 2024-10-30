Lady Gaga shares art to deal with inner demons amid Disease video

Lady Gaga has recently unveiled an official video of her brand new single Disease from her upcoming LG7 album.

Following this, Gaga uploaded the clip of her song video on Instagram and also she explained what Disease means.

The Joker star penned, “I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons. It’s never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic."

"‘Disease’ is about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realising that sometimes I can’t win or escape the parts of myself that scare me."

“That I can try and run from them but they are still part of me and I can run and run but eventually I’ll meet that part of myself again, even if only for a moment,” she added.

However, the songstress claims that she has learned to deal with her inner darkness instead of running away from it.

“Dancing, morphing, running, purging. Again and again, back with myself. This integration is ultimately beautiful to me because it’s mine and I’ve learned to handle it,” the Hollywood star continued. “I am the conductor of my own symphony. I am every actor in the plays that are my art and my life.”

Before concluding, she included a wish for the festive season and said, “No matter how scary the question, the answers are inside of me. Essential, inextricable parts of what makes me me. I save myself by keeping going. I am the whole me, I am strong, and I am up for the challenge. Happy Halloween.”



Lady Gaga’s seventh studio album, LG7, is scheduled to be released in February 2025.