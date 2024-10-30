King Charles makes morbid statement about cancer and his survival

King Charles has left fans with a very morbid and worrying statement, as he battles cancer.

News about all of this had been brought to light during King Charles’ speech to dignitaries.

According to a report by GB News the monarch said, “I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you.”

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles still has plans brewing about a future tour elsewhere.

According to a senior palace official, “We’re now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour program for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms.”

They also told GB News that “a great measure of the way that the King is dealing with his [cancer] diagnosis, and he’s a great believer in mind, body and soul, and this combination works very well on a visit like this, because he feels that sense of duty so strongly.”

“It’s hard to overstate the joy that he takes from duty and service and being in public and seeing those crowds engaging with communities across the spectrum," they admitted.

Before signing off the official royal team member also admitted, “That really does lift his spirits. You can see that.”