Ronan Keating takes dig at music industry following Liam Payne's death

Irish singer Ronan Keating, who was a friend of the One Direction star Liam Payne, has taken a dig at the music industry in the aftermath of latter’s death.



The former band member passed away after falling from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16, 2024.

Now, two weeks after his death, the 47-year-old Irish singer during an appearance on Aussie radio program slammed the industry “for throwing teenagers into the limelight without properly preparing them for the challenges of showbiz”.

“These lads were put together at such a young age,” the Boyzone performer recalled.

According to Keating, the industry is a really difficult and a tough place.

The singer also describing Payne as the “nicest fella” and recalled that he last saw the 31-year-old late singer over a year ago in Dubai.

Keating’s dig at the music industry comes ahead of his appearance at the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The singer is set to play an exclusive visit to Flemington Racecourse on November 7 to perform as part of the Crown Oaks Day festivities.