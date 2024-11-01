Kylie Jenner, Kendall slay in 'Lizzie McGuire' inspired costumes

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have celebrated Halloween in style on Thursday night.



As reported by MailOnline, Kylie took to social media and shared a video of herself and Kendall in which they were dressed up as characters from Lizzie McGuire series.



A video posted by the 27-year-old reality on TikTok star saw Lizzie and Isabella sing the track This Is What Dreams Are Made Of.

Kylie and Kendall could be seen getting into character completely by lip syncing the song.

Kylie’s 28-year-old sister for the spooky night, wore a silvery purple outfit just like her character in the film.

Whereas, Kylie donned a green as Lizzie’s Italian superstar doppelgänger Isabella.

Their latest video a day after an insider privy to Life & Style that the two youngest members of the both sisters were struggling to see eye to eye with each other on several matters.

However, they have been leaning on each other during tough times despite their arguments. “Kylie and Kendall worked to fix their relationship,” dished a source.

The spy also addressed, “They’re normal sisters, so they still butt heads.”

“But they have learned how to forgive and move on more easily,” claimed the source and noted, “They are very close these days” after which they signed off from the chat.

This newfound support for each other could be the result of the recent backlash the duo is facing from the models because of their family’s power in the industry.