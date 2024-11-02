Taylor Swift takes 'Eras Tour' to thrilling new heights

 
Taylor Swift leaves crowd speechless as tour finale begins with electrifying performances

News Desk
November 02, 2024

Taylor Swift, known for her biographical songwriting, artistic reinventions, and cultural impact, started the last part of her Eras Tour in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday.

According to the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old star gave an amazing performance for the first of three sold-out concerts while getting ready to finish her big world tour in the U.S. before going to Canada.

Around 69,000 fans filled Lucas Oil Stadium to see Swift sing songs from all parts of her music career.

The Gorgeous crooner started her three-hour show wearing a beautiful blue-and-gold leotard and shiny gold-to-silver ombré boots.

Later, she changed into a short black, silver, and gold-striped dress with tassels to sing her big hits.

For the song The Man, she wore a black jacket covered in sequins with silver stripes.

Swift completed her look with sparkly black boots and played her rhinestone-covered guitar, which had her lucky number on it.

The Lover hitmaker was joined by her backup dancers while she was singing to the huge crowd at the stadium.

It is pertinent to mention that Swift will have her second and third concerts in Indianapolis on Saturday and Sunday.

