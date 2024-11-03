Prince Harry's security battle raises legal fears for King Charles

King Charles reportedly fears “legal jeopardy” if he rekindles his relationship with Prince Harry.

Amid Harry’s ongoing legal battle over security arrangements in the UK, experts suggested that this could further complicate things with his father, according to a report by The Telegraph.

They say that the case is complicated as it involves suing government officials who represent the King’s interests.

A constitutional expert told the outlet, “Here you have the infelicitous situation where the King’s son is suing the King’s ministers in the King’s courts. That is pulling the King in three directions.”

Meanwhile, royal biographer Robert Hardman suggested, “You also have the situation where the King's son publishes accounts of private conversations, some of which have been, shall we say, wrong."

“So imagine the situation if the prince were to talk to his father about his court case and then later to describe that conversation – or, worse, a conversation which was not entirely accurate. There would be serious legal jeopardy. Harry would only have to say, 'My father said this' and a court case could collapse,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that the legal dispute began after Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020, which led to removal of their police protection in the UK. However, the Duke of Sussex has since argued that his security should remain intact, appealing for fair treatment under RAVEC, the government body overseeing VIP protection.