Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her motivation behind producing powerful films

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared the reason behind her decision to focus on producing roles.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Curtis opened up about how the reality of her own mortality motivated her to produce impactful films.

The Oscar winning actress discussed her new documentary about '90s fitness icon Susan Powter, reflecting on her career and how the industry treats women as they age.

“I only stepped into my own power as a producer when I realised I was going to die soon,” she said.

Curtis added further, “When I turned 60 was a real turning point where I realised all of the things I'd been holding in my head, heart, mind, soul, spirit, and life force were going to die with me if I didn't bring it out into the universe. That was my moment of truth, and that's when I went to Jason Blum and said, 'I want a production company.' It has yielded quite well for all of us.”

Curtis' upcoming documentary focuses on Powter's rise to fame, struggles, financial downfall and her current status as a delivery driver for Uber Eats.

She said, "This was never an exploitation piece about Susan Powter, it was an indictment of how we discard human beings as they get older in this country."

"It's an exploration of the incredible cruelty that we inflict on older people and the lack of resources, and the lack of dignity offered to these human beings who've lived before us and have been in service to us, and have given us the lives we all are now living," Curtis explained.

For those unversed, Susan Powter is a former fitness guru who gained fame in the '90s with her motivational messages and promoting healthy living. The documentary gives insights into her life and societal issues.