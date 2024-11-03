Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drop a massive hint that things aren't alright in the US

Sources fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the cusp of truly living very separate lives and their new pad in Portugal is a major sign that not all is fine.

Comments like this have been made during the insider’s chat with Radar Online.

During that conversation it was revealed by this well-placed source that, “This house purchase is the latest huge sign things aren't right between Harry and Meghan.”

“They are spending huge amounts of time apart and this home gives them the perfect 'getaway' option from each other.”

So it’s at risk of becoming a given that “They truly are living very separate lives now,” they also noted before signing off.

However, it is pertinent to mention that not all believe this is doom and gloom for house Sussex, one of them being former butler Grant Harrold, who called it a sign that they will be closer to King Charles.

In his earlier chat with the New York Post he said, “Their life in the U.S. — there's so many people that move away and move back, so I don't think there'd be anything unusual about Harry and Meghan leaving the U.S. for Europe.”

“Maybe living in the States wasn't what they thought it would be, and that could be why they're now supposedly edging their way back in the direction of the U.K,” he added.