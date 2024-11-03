Prince William keeps mom Princess Diana’s memory alive in powerful move

Prince William kept his mother Princess Diana’s legacy and memory alive as he highlights his Homewards initiative aimed at eradicating homelessness in new documentary.



In the film titled, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the Prince of Wales’ compassionate leadership and commitment to social issues was on full display.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Dr. Tessa Dunlop praised the documentary, saying it presented William in a new light as he carries on Diana’s legacy.

Dunlop noted that William's privileged position has not disconnected him from reality, instead fueling his determination to make a positive impact.

"Over-shadowed recently by the King and Kate's cancer scares, and long considered the less accessible of his sibling duo, last night served to set the record straight,” she told The Mirror.

“William has got what it takes to deliver a compassionate kingship and simultaneously forefront Diana,” the expert added.

She continued: "She was ever present throughout the documentary, William openly admitting that it was thanks to her early influence he understood what went on outside palace walls. From his privileged position, he gets it.

"As he said himself 'why else would I be here if I am not using this position properly?' Why indeed? I shed a tear, and surely I can't have been the only one.

“Let's face it, compared with those sleeping on the streets, we all live like princes. It's ironic that it took a real prince to make that point."