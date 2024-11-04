 
‘Narcissistic' Meghan Markle ridiculed for thinking she could ‘make it' with jam

Meghan Markle urged to just donate her lifestyle brand products and move on at this point

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand has just been met with some criticism by an expert who feels ‘it would be best to donate the jams to charity’ rather than work in loss.

Royal commentator Hillary Fordwich made these comments while speaking to Express UK.

In that conversation she noted, “Thus far, none of their projects have had stickiness. I doubt from her track record she will stick with these products.”

“Perhaps it would be best to donate the jams to charity,” because “a basic piece of business advice is always turn to an expert or stay within your expertise,” she admitted.

And “Obviously, as an actress, Meghan lacks the business acumen in arenas such as securing a patent for the name American Riviera Orchard.”

“Needless to say, no one would expect her to be a patent solicitor, but one should be business savvy enough to know when to hire experts.”

“Most business professionals don't have expertise in everything, but they are savvy enough to retain those who do.”

So “it is a recipe for disaster for anyone to be narcissistic enough to think they know all aspects of business."

At a later point in the conversation the expert also went as far as to add, “As with any product or professional service, differentiation is one of the mainstays of success.” Because “there are a plethora of jams on the market in the US. None of her products to date seem to have anything unique.”

So “my suggestion would have been to come up with a really healthy brand of jam to maybe assist with dieting, that may have been a possible niche.”

“Being healthy and attractive, she would be a great role model for this kind of alternative product. This would have given her market credibility. Be the real deal. Personify your brand,” Ms Fordwich added before signing off at a later point in the chat.

