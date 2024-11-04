 
Geo News

Queen Camilla moves to tears as she makes huge emotional commitment

Queen Camilla makes huge promise after meeting domestic abuse survivors

By
Web Desk
|

November 04, 2024

Queen Camilla moves to tears as she makes huge emotional commitment
Queen Camilla moves to tears as she makes huge emotional commitment

Queen Camilla could not hold back tears after hearing tales of domestic abuse survivors which made her make a huge emotional commitment.

The Queen Consort has vowed to continue fighting domestic abuse as she offered her help to victims of domestic abuse "until I'm able to no more."

In a new documentary, the Queen shared her decade-long dedication to the cause, recalling meeting the family of Joanna Simpson, a domestic abuse victim killed by her husband.

Camilla broke down in tears in her first documentary since her coronation as she recounted the emotional encounter with Diana Parkes, Joanna’s mother.

“She says to me, ‘You are the one who made me want to get involved,’” Parkes says in the documentary.

Camilla pledges to help, saying, “If you look at the steps that we’ve taken, we have made a huge amount of progress. I shall keep on trying until I’m able to no more.”

“Coercive control is the most frightening bit of abuse,” she added. “You meet somebody, you think they’re wonderful and then, bit by bit, they start to undermine you.”

Jennifer Garner opens doors to Ben Affleck as Lopez divorce drama unfolds
Jennifer Garner opens doors to Ben Affleck as Lopez divorce drama unfolds
Kim Kardashian honours Princess Diana with latest move
Kim Kardashian honours Princess Diana with latest move
Priscilla Presley slams people for calling her Elvis Presley's 'ex wife'
Priscilla Presley slams people for calling her Elvis Presley's 'ex wife'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news amid professional split video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news amid professional split
‘Narcissistic' Meghan Markle ridiculed for thinking she could ‘make it' with jam
‘Narcissistic' Meghan Markle ridiculed for thinking she could ‘make it' with jam
Selena Gomez claps back at body shamers: 'I'm just human' video
Selena Gomez claps back at body shamers: 'I'm just human'
Kylie Minogue looks back on '90s freedom
Kylie Minogue looks back on '90s freedom
Prince William decides to enjoy 'exciting few days' without Kate Middleton
Prince William decides to enjoy 'exciting few days' without Kate Middleton