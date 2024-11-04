Queen Camilla moves to tears as she makes huge emotional commitment

Queen Camilla could not hold back tears after hearing tales of domestic abuse survivors which made her make a huge emotional commitment.



The Queen Consort has vowed to continue fighting domestic abuse as she offered her help to victims of domestic abuse "until I'm able to no more."

In a new documentary, the Queen shared her decade-long dedication to the cause, recalling meeting the family of Joanna Simpson, a domestic abuse victim killed by her husband.

Camilla broke down in tears in her first documentary since her coronation as she recounted the emotional encounter with Diana Parkes, Joanna’s mother.

“She says to me, ‘You are the one who made me want to get involved,’” Parkes says in the documentary.

Camilla pledges to help, saying, “If you look at the steps that we’ve taken, we have made a huge amount of progress. I shall keep on trying until I’m able to no more.”

“Coercive control is the most frightening bit of abuse,” she added. “You meet somebody, you think they’re wonderful and then, bit by bit, they start to undermine you.”