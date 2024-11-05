Prince Harry hurts Meghan Markle as he considers new Christmas plans

Prince Harry may spend this year’s Christmas with the members of the Royal family at Sandringham or with Princess Diana's side of the family at Althorp House.



However, no matter what option he chooses, he will end up hurting his beloved wife, Meghan Markle, who has plans to mark the occasion in Californian.

Insiders told Heat Magazine that the Duchess of Sussex cherishes her childhood festive memories and wants to uphold traditions with Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“It’s such an important time of the year for Meghan,” the insider told the publication. “Her festive memories from childhood are something she still talks about and romanticises.”

“She’s got all sorts of traditions to uphold, and of course she wants her husband to enjoy them, too,” they added. “She wants them to catch up with friends and do all the fun things, such as wrapping gifts and sending out cards.”

“She’ll also want to make a big dinner and create memories to last a lifetime, so the fact that Harry would even think about them being elsewhere is hurtful.

“As far as she’s concerned, this is a time when they should be strengthening their relationship.”