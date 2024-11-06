Meghan Markle quits ‘nervousness' to be part of Prince Harry ‘deal'

Meghan Markle is reportedly very nervous ahead of a possible reunion with the Royals.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has purchased a new holiday abode for herself in Portugal with Prince Harry, has seemingly done so to fix her troubles with Royals across the pond.

However, a source close to the Duchess tells Closer that Meghan is worried as she approaches closer to a potential meeting.

They told the outlet: "The wounds Meghan suffered from her experiences in the Royal Family cut very deep.

"Since all the drama over her and Harry’s split from The Firm, she’s been incredibly nervous about facing them again. But she now accepts it’s got to be done."

They added: "Meghan’s stance is that if Harry is going to go back and make a deal with the royals, she needs to be part of it as well.

"She wants to show them they can’t just trample all over her and then have Harry come back on his own, as though she can be tossed aside."