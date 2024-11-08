Meghan Markle exposes what she thinks of King Charles, Kate Middleton after racism row

Meghan Markle has just driven social media wild by showcasing solidarity with the British Royal Family.

It all happened the moment the couple released their joint virtual statement in support of the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children that took place in Colombia.

These initative promises to end violence against children, both online and offline, and it’s something they have given center stage in their own foundation, Archewell.

However, what truly took social media for a loop was that Meghan wore a Poppy flower pin during this entire event, one that has historically been worn by the British Royal Family on Remembrance Day, for soldiers who died at war.

It is to be worn on the left side of the body, above the heart. According to the Royal British Legion it is also worn as a symbol of hope for a ‘peaceful future’.

Fans of the Royal Family though, were left furious by this decision, and it even led on to write, “I was thinking the same thing! She has no right wearing a poppy! [angry emoji]”

Whereas other users were just mad about how the Poppy looked because, “Her poppy is just plain wrong. No one in the UK would wear it. It’s faux like the rest of her. His is fine though the leaf is at the wrong angle”.