Prince Harry's plan of action for the UK and Christmas comes to light

Prince Harry’s chances of making more returns to the US have just been brought to light.

Daily Mail Editor at Large Charlotte Griffiths made these thoughts of her public.

It was all shared while she was speaking to GB News about the possibility of Prince Harry making a return to the UK, for a Christmas with the Royal Family.

Ms Griffiths began the conversation by saying, “I do think Harry is going to come over to the UK more and more.”

And “I wouldn't be surprised at all if he came over at Christmas, but he will be coming on his own,” she noted.

Because “I think there's no way Meghan will come over.”

In regards to possibilities she admitted, “It might be that they spend Christmas in Portugal and he nips over to see the family.”

But when it comes to Prince Harry, “I don't think he's usually invited to Balmoral,” because the royals “don't feel they can relax when he's at Balmoral with them, so I don't think he'll pop up there,” she noted before signing off.