Liam Payne's friend breaks silence after 'abandonment' claims

Following the arrest of three suspects connected with Liam Payne's death, his one friend set his record straight.

The singer-songeriter's friend Rogelio "Roger" Nores, spoke to Daily Mail and revealed in a statement that police involved in Payn's death investigation has not contacted him since he gave the witness statement the day after his passing.

Nores claimed that he met Payne 40 minutes before his death.

Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office released a statement revealing that three suspects had been charged with the supply and facilitation of narcotics as well as the abandonment of a person followed by death and one of the three suspects is Payne's friend who used to visit him on daily basis.

"I never abandoned Liam," Nores told the outlet. "I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened. There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left. I could have never imagined something like this would happen."

"I wasn't Liam's manager, he was just my very dear friend," he contiued,"I'm really heartbroken with this tragedy, and I've been missing my friend every day."

It is pertinent to mention that Payne lost his life after falling from a third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16.