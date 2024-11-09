Photo: 'Sad' Jennifer Aniston leaning on friends amid fresh grief: Source

Jennifer Aniston reportedly has been unable to fully accept the tragic death of her beloved friend, Matthew Perry.

Jennifer’s wounds are freshened by the nostalgic memories of her holidays with Matthew Perry, as per the report of In Touch Weekly.

Reportedly, the duo always made time for each other during the festive holidays even when they were miles apart.

An insider elaborated on the depth of their bond by mentioning that “he was just always there, in some way,” adding, “and she looked forward to that.”

“She could always count on getting a goofy holiday card from him,” the source continued.

“It’s surreal and sad knowing he won’t be. Last year the holidays were so tough, the grief was still so fresh,” the source said of the former wife of Brad Pitt.

“But the truth is, it hasn’t faded the way she hoped it might. She’s counting on her friends and loved ones to help her through, to share in the memories,” they concluded.