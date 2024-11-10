Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received new titles after Donald Trump won the US Presidential elections earlier this week.

The new titles for the California-based royal couple have been disclosed as royal experts think they may be panicking over the significant political change in America.

Royal expert Charlotte Griffith, while speaking on the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential, said, "Harry and Meghan are the King and Queen of woke, and America is not a very woke place when Trump is in charge.”

She went on saying, "Meghan will be distraught. I'm amazed she didn't come out in support of Kamala Harris, she didn't say anything, but I think she will be feeling pretty miserable this week.

"[Harry] will definitely be keeping his head down and definitely burying it in the sand and possibly even running away to Portugal where he's got a new house.”

The royal expert added, “I think that house in Portugal is going to come in very handy over the coming months, not least because Trump said if I get made President he will have nowhere to hide."