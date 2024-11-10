Marvel boss makes big statement about X-Men future in MCU

In a recent couple of movies and series, several X-Men characters have been introduced in MCU. Now, Kevin Feige said it’s only time for them to play a huge role.



In a chat with Omelete, the studio’s chief offered an update on various upcoming Marvel projects, leading him to add the heroes of X-Men would come into the Avengers world a while later.

“When we were preparing for Avengers: Endgame years ago, it was a matter of getting to the grand finale of our narrative, and then we had to start all over again after that,” he added.

“This time, heading into Secret Wars, we already know very well what the story is going to be up until then and after that. The X-Men are an important part of that future.”

In other news, Ryan said he is working on a project unrelated to Marvel with Deadpool & Wolverine's costar Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy.

“I’m spending the year writing,” adding, “I’m writing a movie for myself, Hugh [Jackman] and Shawn [Levy] to do that is not Marvel," he said on a Variety Awards Circuit Podcast episode.

