Meghan Markle hates seeing Prince Harry thrive in solo pursuits

Meghan Markle reportedly does not like seeing Prince Harry thriving with his solo projects despite it being their mutual decision to work towards their independent ventures.



According to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex is struggling to adapt to solo appearances and events, while Harry seems comfortable in his skin during solo appearances.

For the unversed, the Sussexes have been pursuing individual ventures, with Meghan attending the LA Children's Hospital Gala and Harry going on solo trips to New York, London, and South Africa for charitable events.

Speaking on the matter, an insider told Heat Magazine that Meghan is concerned seeing Harry's ease in solo mode, fearing he may prefer this new dynamic.

“When she and Harry agreed to this pact, the idea was to try it out and see how it worked, then reassess,” the insider told the publication.

“But he’s adapted to it so well, it looks like something he’s going to want to stick with,” they added. “Harry is so much more in his element doing the tours, the speaking engagements and the charitable visits – it’s what he was raised to do.”

The insider continued: “Meghan is still determined to be taken seriously in Hollywood and build her brand, so there’s simply no way she can take a step back.”

“If anything, she needs to attend more events and walk more red carpets. On paper, going alone or with a friend, sounds like a great compromise. But in practice, she’s finding it quite destabilising and lonely.”