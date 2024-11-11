 
Kelly Clarkson makes shock admission about her sobriety journey

Kelly Clarkson weighed in on the time when she talked to Liam Payne while discussing her sobriety journey

November 11, 2024

Kelly Osbourne reportedly had a chat with Liam Payne before his death. 

The singing sensation recently sat down for a candid chat with Us Weekly. During this discussion the topic of Liam Payne’s tragic death came up.

While many reports stated that Liam Payne was going through emotional trouble before dying, Kelly shared that he “was in a good place.”

“He was checking on me to make sure that I was OK,” Kelly recalled.

The source went on to address, “The fact that there was nobody there for him just absolutely breaks my heart.”

Shedding some light on her sobriety journey, the 40-year-old added, “It’s a rocky road for me.”

The insider also remarked, “Most days are great, but every now and then, I’ll get one really bad day where it’s hard to pull myself out. My natural habitual instinct is to numb myself because I don’t have to see the pain and I don’t have to feel unworthy. I can just hibernate.”

In conclusion, she admitted, “But, you can’t do that when you have a baby. You absolutely cannot. Finding other ways of getting through those hard days can be difficult sometimes.”

