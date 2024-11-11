Photo: Brad Pitt takes lead to call A-listed divas: Report

Brad Pitt reportedly believes that no pop star can ever reject his call.

The former husband of Angelina Jolie is reportedly looking for a female singer to sing the title track of his upcoming project, F1.

Reportedly, the filmmakers have suggested to take someone like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey on board, as per the findings of In Touch Weekly.

Amid this hunt, Brad has reportedly offered his services to personally connect with these musicians.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source recently explained, “Brad has taken the lead on this process.”

They also claimed, “Because he sees himself as a pretty serious music aficionado.”

“And more importantly, he can personally call the most famous pop singers on earth and they will pick up the phone,” the tipster continued.

For those unversed, F1 will see Brad portray a veteran driver named Sonny Hayes, returning to the F1 grid after a long absence.

In addition to this, the project is helmed by Kosinski and Bruckheimer, the same duo who worked together on Top Gun: Maverick.

Conclusively, this flick, which aims to capture the thrill and authenticity of the sport, has been co-produced by F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.