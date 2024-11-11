Toby Knapp reverses decision of retirement: 'the ultimate hobby'

Toby Knap reverses decision of retirement: 'the ultimate hobby'

Toby Knapp is coming out of retirement with new music!

Announcing the reversing of his decision to retire, which he announced in September 2024, the Infinite Opposition hitmaker issued a statement, saying, "After a few months away from the guitar and the pressure to create, I feel completely re-energized and inspired.”

Having his moment of epiphany, Knapp continued, “My friend had sent me some footage of my 'final' live performance and I realized this is what I want to do, for as long as I can. The scene may be crowded and ridiculous, but I've decided other bands and musicians should pack it up, not me.”

“When I told my wife I was done she told me to at least leave a guitar accessible and something to record ideas in case inspiration strikes. It opened the floodgates and I recorded a new Waxen album, and I am currently in the middle of making a traditional heavy metal album, and an instrumental EP,” he declared announcing his three upcoming musical endeavors.

Unveiling the expected release timeline of his music, the musician stated, “These three projects will be released in the spring / summer of 2025 and I'll resume playing live once they're out.”

“I don't look at music as a career anymore but rather, the ultimate hobby,” Toby Knapp said as his concluding remarks.