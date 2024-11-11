James Van Der Beek 'amazed' by support after revealing cancer diagnosis

James Van Der Beek has been amazed by the love and support he has received from his fans since revealing his cancer diagnosis.

For those unversed, the Dawson's Creek star recently announced that he has colorectal cancer.

"Telling people required a lot of energy,” said James to People magazine.

"I'm an empath. I like to take care of everybody. I'm a provider, and especially at that point, I was trying to be Superman and be all things to all people and be a dad and a provider,” he continued.

“And so to have to tell people and my father and my siblings and my kids, it was really tricky,” the Labor Day actor added.

"I just kind of went into it with the same attitude that this is curable. I can handle this, but this is what's going on, explained the 47-year-old.

James revealed that he has received messages of support from his fans worldwide.

"It was amazing. I’m never the person who asked for any help - ever. It’s not in my DNA. And I thought that was a fine way to be until cancer,” he said.

"The way friends showed up was such a beautiful experience - and I would never have otherwise seen how much people care about me,” added James. "When people offer words of support and just tell me they’re thinking about me, it means the world."