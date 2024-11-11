Royal fans react to 'poor girl' Kate Middleton's latest move

Royal fans have expressed their concerns after Kate Middleton made her second appearance on the weekend, saying the Princess of Wales ‘seems tired’

Kate took a significant step in her recovery from cancer on Saturday as she attended her first major royal occasion since ending chemotherapy.

She smiled and clapped alongside her husband Prince William at the Festival of Remembrance commemorative concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Princess also joined the royal family on Remembrance Sunday, her second appearance in two days after completing her chemotherapy.

Later, Kensington Palace shared photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton and captioned it, “On Remembrance Sunday, we come together to honour the courage and sacrifice of those who have served and continue to serve in our Armed Forces. Let us pause, reflect, and remember them always. Lest We Forget.”

Reacting to the post, one royal fan commented, “Kate seems tired, poor girl. Hope She heals as soon as possible.”

Another said, “Princess of Wales looked very tired. Hope she gets some rest.”

“I'm sorry to say this but the prince and princess just look absolutely tired and drained. I pray for them,” the third commented.