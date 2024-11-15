 
Geo News

Prince Harry's lawsuits create 'legal jeopardy' for King Charles

Prince Harry's lawsuits block Royal reconciliation, says Royal expert

By
Web Desk
|

November 15, 2024

Prince Harrys lawsuits create legal jeopardy for King Charles
Prince Harry's lawsuits create 'legal jeopardy' for King Charles

Prince Harry's lawsuits against the government and King Charles' ministers create hurdle in his efforts to reconcile with the Royal family, an expert has revealed.

According to royal biographer Robert Hardman, the Duke of Sussex’s legal actions cause a conflict, as it restricts the monarch from engaging that may pose "legal jeopardy."

Speaking on GB News, the expert outlined the "main problem" Harry is facing in reunion with his family, saying that he is "suing the government and the king's ministers.”

"The main problem for Harry is he's suing the government. He's suing the king's ministers in the king's courts,” Hardman told the publication

"And you can't have in any way the king being drawn into that discussion, because that would be what's called legal jeopardy,” he added.

The expert was then asked about Charles' performance as a monarch, to which he responded that the King is "much happier" and "thoroughly enjoying being monarch" despite his cancer diagnosis.

"He's thoroughly enjoying being monarch. He's obviously had a dreadful year, after that very bleak diagnosis he had, but things are definitely on an upward trajectory.

"He's actually much happier since becoming King. One of his close friends said to me, there's a new kind of serenity about him since he's become king, because he no longer has to ask people if he can do things, he's in charge."

Rod Stewart's pricey cars in peril as he drops a shocking bombshell
Rod Stewart's pricey cars in peril as he drops a shocking bombshell
Taylor Swift pays emotional tribute to fans after six Grammy nominations video
Taylor Swift pays emotional tribute to fans after six Grammy nominations
'Boyz II Men' set for big-screen comeback?
'Boyz II Men' set for big-screen comeback?
Shawn Mendes talks about his current relationship with Camila Cabello video
Shawn Mendes talks about his current relationship with Camila Cabello
Deborra-Lee Furness subtly reacts to ex Hugh Jackman's rumored affair
Deborra-Lee Furness subtly reacts to ex Hugh Jackman's rumored affair
Celebrities react as King Charles welcomes Adnan Siddiqui to Buckingham Palace
Celebrities react as King Charles welcomes Adnan Siddiqui to Buckingham Palace
Here's why Lady Gaga secretly made brief stop in London
Here's why Lady Gaga secretly made brief stop in London
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's plans for Thanksgiving revealed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's plans for Thanksgiving revealed