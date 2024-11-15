Prince Harry's lawsuits create 'legal jeopardy' for King Charles

Prince Harry's lawsuits against the government and King Charles' ministers create hurdle in his efforts to reconcile with the Royal family, an expert has revealed.

According to royal biographer Robert Hardman, the Duke of Sussex’s legal actions cause a conflict, as it restricts the monarch from engaging that may pose "legal jeopardy."

Speaking on GB News, the expert outlined the "main problem" Harry is facing in reunion with his family, saying that he is "suing the government and the king's ministers.”

"The main problem for Harry is he's suing the government. He's suing the king's ministers in the king's courts,” Hardman told the publication

"And you can't have in any way the king being drawn into that discussion, because that would be what's called legal jeopardy,” he added.

The expert was then asked about Charles' performance as a monarch, to which he responded that the King is "much happier" and "thoroughly enjoying being monarch" despite his cancer diagnosis.

"He's thoroughly enjoying being monarch. He's obviously had a dreadful year, after that very bleak diagnosis he had, but things are definitely on an upward trajectory.

"He's actually much happier since becoming King. One of his close friends said to me, there's a new kind of serenity about him since he's become king, because he no longer has to ask people if he can do things, he's in charge."