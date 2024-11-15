James Van Der Beer walks red carpet first time since cancer diagnosis

James Van Der Beer was spotted in high spirits on making his first public appearance since his cancer diagnosis.

The former Dawson Creek star, 47, stepped out in West Hollywood on Thursday to attend the premiere of Sidelined: The QB and Me.

The actor was dressed in a brown two-piece suit and a mustard yellow sweater, finishing off his look with a pair of stylish suede brown loafers.

James sported a wide smile as he posed solo for photographs and in some with the movie's lead actor Noah Beck.

The appearance comes after the Varsity Blues actor revealed his cancer diagnosis early in November via Instagram.

James explained his stage three colorectal cancer at length in a montage, which he captioned, "It is cancer… Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis."

“And I’m one of them. There’s no playbook for how [to] announce these things," he continued in his caption before sharing that he'd talk at length about his battle soon to raise awareness and "tell my story on my own terms.”

He continued, “But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news.”