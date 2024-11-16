 
Tate McRae delights fans with upcoming musical plans

Tate McRae has different musical endeavors planned out for the upcoming year

November 16, 2024

Tate McRae just announced her third album!

Along with the musical reveal she also unveiled exciting plans for her upcoming Miss Possessive as well as the news that she would be releasing So Close To What on February 21 2025 through RCA Records.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Tate captioned her post, "Making this album has been the most beautiful and exciting journey I cannot wait to finally share it with you !!!!!!!!!!"

The 21-year-old singer, whose first song, One Day, went viral on YouTube, would mark the release of her album as a follow up of her song, 2 hands.

Up till now, it is her hit song, It’s ok I’m ok, that became Tate’s highest charting debut on the Billboard Hot 100, garnering 165 million streams in total.

Talking about her upcoming album, she told a press release that it "represents the journey of growing up when the road ahead feels infinite and the destination increasingly elusive. It’s an introspective exploration of self-discovery, love, and searching for balance in moments of uncertainty."

With the launch of So Close To What, Tate McRae would also be embarking on a world tour next year where she will perform 50 different shows across South America, Europe, UK, and North America.

