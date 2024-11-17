Prince William leaves Kate Middleton 'terrified' about Prince George with latest move once again

Prince William has seemingly left his wife Kate Middleton ‘terrified’ for their son Prince George with latest move once again as he visited Belfast recently.

The future king visited a university in Belfast where he sat on a stationary motorbike inside a studio.

The Prince of Wales could be heard saying: "Any excuse to get on a motorbike! I feel like someone needs to take this for a real spin.”

Later, the palace shared a video of the Prince with a sweet caption which reads, “An inspiring afternoon meeting the next generation of creatives and industry experts at @UlsterUni, all driving Northern Ireland’s global reputation for excellence and innovation!”

The latest move of Prince William has apparently left Kate concerned as she once admitted openly her fears about William's passion for motorbikes when Prince George was just two years old.

The Hello Magazine had reported that Kate Middleton had expressed her anxiety, saying, "He's [William] still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."

However, Prince William once said: "I don't know what it is about bikes, but I've always had a passion for motorbikes ever since I was very small. I used to do a lot of go-karting when I was younger and then after that I went on to quadbikes and eventually motorbikes.”