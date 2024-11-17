Meghan Markle eases Prince William's tensions

Meghan Markle has apparently eased tensions of her brother-in-law Prince William with her latest move.

According to a report by Daily Record, Prince William was concerned about the whereabouts of jewels that once belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana, which were incorporated into Meghan Markle's engagement ring.

Meghan left William concerned as she was seen attending several events sans the iconic ring, including a gala in May, where it was said to be "being fixed".

The New Idea magazine, citing a source claimed that Prince William was allegedly anxious about the fate of his mother's precious stones.

Now, amid these concerns, Meghan Markle was spotted wearing her previously "missing" engagement ring.

The mother of Archie and Lilibet made an appearance at the launch party for Highbrow Hippie, a new haircare line by celebrity colourist Kadi Lee.

The duchess looked gorgeous in a past-season black corset top and satin trousers. She also wore her diamond engagement ring, designed by her husband Prince Harry in 2017.