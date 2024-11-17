Pince Harry called out for trading places with Queen Camilla

 
Pince Harry called out for just plowing in and never thinking dangers through

November 17, 2024

Pince Harry has just been ridiculed for never thinking things through before openly ‘plowing’ in.

This accusation has been shared in a new Channel 4 documentary that seeks to rubbish allegations that the monarch’s wife had anything to do with the leaked stories about the Sussexes.

The title of the doc reads, Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother?

In it Petronella Wyatt noted, “I’m not sure Harry realised how incendiary it was. The whole country seemed to be taking sides.”

And to make matters worse, “I don’t think Harry thinks things through,” because “I think it’s his nature just to press the nuclear button.”

In essence, Ms Wyatt feels, “Harry and Camilla’s positions within the Royal Family have virtually reversed. Camilla used to be the hated outcast, now it’s Harry and Camilla’s seen with affection.”

So “He has to move on from casting Camilla as the wicked stepmother,” for sure she added before signing off from the conversation all together.

For those unversed, the accusations run from allegedly leaking stories by cooperating with the media in 'intrusive' ways, according to excerpts from Prince Harry's memoir Spare.  

