Britney Spears over the moon after finishing key agreement

Britney Spears has paid her ex, Kevin Federline, the last amount in child support. Now, she is reportedly off to a vacation in the Mediterranean.



On social media, the Grammy winner gave a peek into her trip, involving pictures of her injured foot and a church, writing, "That's the church and foot picture that kept popping up in my phone for a week before I left !!!"

"I was like seems like I'm supposed to go to church to heal my foot !!! And I did !!! It's literally night and day with me there versus LA !!!,' she continued.

Her excitement was also boosted by the reports that her youngest son, Jayden, is open to mend ties.

"Jayden is spending time back in California but does not live with Britney," an insider told US Weekly.

Sources further claimed his "friends are still in California and he wanted to come back after graduating high school. Jayden reached out to Britney and initiated conversation."

Jayden, along with his siblings, father, and stepmother, moved to Hawaii in 2023 after Britney had limited access to them amid her conservatorship period.

Now, the snitch revealed, "he is open to mending the relationship with his mom and seeing where things go. It's going to take time and will not be an immediate reconciliation. They have seen each other twice, and [it] was very brief."

"Britney was very excited to hear from him. She hopes they can continue to spend time together and hopes Preston also comes around," they spilled.