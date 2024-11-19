Kate Middleton feels under pressure amid Prince William's pleas

Kate Middleton made her highly awaited Royal comeback as she attended two consecutive Remembrance Day services following the completion of her preventative chemotherapy.



Since her return to the public facing duties, Prince William has been cautioning her to prioritize her health and well-being, reported Heat Magazine.

However, the Princess of Wales feels under pressure to perform her duties well seeing other members of the Royal family, like King Charles and Queen Camilla, carrying out their duties despite health issues.

The insider also noted that with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the US, William has shouldered much of the responsibility, which adds to Kate’s guilt.

In a candid admission about his life lately, William said, “It’s been dreadful,” adding, “It’s probably been the hardest year of my life. I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been brutal.”

The insider noted that William’s word “naturally weigh heavily” on Kate despite the Prince of Wales urging her to take it slow and put herself under so much pressure.

“Next year is going to be a very big year, and ideally William would love it if Kate’s able to carry out her engagements as close to normal as possible,” they said.

“But he’s also crystal clear that her health comes first, and he’s let everyone around them know that he doesn’t want her to dive back in too quickly.

“He knows what a work horse Kate can be, and how badly she feels about being out of commission, so he can’t help but worry that she’ll overdo it and put her health at risk. His priority is her long-term wellbeing.”