Meghan Markle causing a lot of suffering to King Charles while cancer takes a hold

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for choosing to allow rumors of her memoir swirl while her father in law King Charles suffered from cancer.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams made this point public in one of his most recent interviews with the Daily Express.

In that conversation he made public his stance on Meghan and her bid to leak information about a rumored memoir around the same time her father-in-law, King Charles battled cancer.

He started by saying, “In theory, there is no reason why Meghan could not write a memoir.”

“It would almost certainly sell well, probably very well, but as she knows perfectly well, that would depend on how sensational it was.”

“At present, with two senior royals ill, she would appear uncaring and callous, if she launched further attacks on or caused embarrassment to the royal family,” he also noted, especially considering Kate Middleton is still taking it ‘easy’ for the firs couple of months since becoming cancer free.

For Fitzwilliams, “It is also unclear how much she would want to reveal about her own family, she is, bar her mother Doria, estranged from all of them.”

Plus, “There is also a fear that Donald Trump, especially if he felt provoked in any way, might seek to open the investigation as to whether Harry declared the drug taking he discussed so openly in Spare and when promoting the memoir on his visa application,” he also added before signing off.