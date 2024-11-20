Cher recalls a 'massively overrated experience' in bombshell confession

Cher just discussed how she was all about “revenge.”

After the 78-year-old pop star dropped her memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, it revealed a bombshell confession about her having "revenge s**" with a neighbour's son at the age of 14.

"An Italian family on our street had a cute son who was a senior in high school. He spent his weekends working on his hot rod as I handed him tools,” the Believe hitmaker wrote in her book.

She continued, “Then he’d come to my room, we’d kiss, he’d want me to hold his other tool, and I’d say no. I liked his black roadster better than him.”

Recalling the incident that led to what Cher deemed as a “massively overrated experience,” she mentioned, "The neighbour was sweet enough when we were alone, but as soon as his friends came around, he’d treat me like an embarrassing kid.”

"One day, when his buddies suggested a trip to Bob’s Big Boy, he said: 'Okay, let me get Cher'. They laughed and said: 'You’re gonna take that kid?' and he ditched me. I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge s** with him,” the Proud Mary singer remembered.

"I had never wanted to, otherwise I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked. But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him,” Cher further wrote in her memoir.