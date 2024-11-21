 
Prince Harry ready to leave Meghan Markle for good

Prince Harry has come to a point where he’s ready to leave Meghan behind

November 21, 2024

Prince Harry is rumored to be ‘done’ with the gltiz and glamour Hollywood has to offer.

An inside source weighed in on the possible reason for this, and began by highlighting his attempts at reconnecting despite being ‘relentlessly bashed’.

According to a report by RadarOnline its being noted that, “There's clearly trouble in their California paradise.”

After all its obvious that “if things were going the way Meghan assured him they would, why would Harry be so desperately trying to finagle a return to the country and family he's relentlessly bashed?”

The same source also doubled down on this claim when they said, “Obviously he's not happy."

Because "his wife's promises are rapidly running thin and their popularity is at an all-time low in Britain and in the U.S., [sic]"

Where before "A-listers who were apparently tripping over themselves to befriend the redheaded royal after his return to England," its changing now, and the insider fears this "could be setting the stage for a bitter divorce and custody war.”

