 
Geo News

Kanye West wants to remarry Bianca Censori in barely-there outfit: Source

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly planning to renew their marital vows amid crippling marriage

By
Web Desk
|

November 23, 2024

Photo: Kanye West wants to remarry Bianca Censori in barely-there outfit: Source
Photo: Kanye West wants to remarry Bianca Censori in barely-there outfit: Source

Kanye West reportedly plans to renew his vows with Bianca Censori.

Nonetheless, a new report of RadarOnline.com claimed that this move of the controversial rapper is yet another attempt to make headlines.

The source continued that Kanye West is of the view that people have stopped taking him and his Aussie wife’s relationship seriously.

Due to this reason, Kanye is adamant to prove that he and the interior designer are still “rock solid.”

Dishing candid details about this ceremony, a tipster continued, "He's very much going for shock value."

In addition to this, the source claimed that Kanye wants Bianca to be nearly naked when she walks down the aisle for him again.

"He's really into the idea of both of them walking down the aisle in barely there outfits," the spy confided before resigning from the chat.

It is pertinent to mention that Kanye and Bianca’s marriage has reportedly been on the rocks lately. 

Recently, reports also dished that the musician has bought a mansion on borrowed money in an attempt to save his marriage.

