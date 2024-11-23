Director on 'Kraven The Hunter' skeptics: 'Give us a chance'

Ahead of the release, Kraven The Hunter is facing the brunt of previous flopped Spider-Man spin-offs. But, its director is optimistic and urging fans to support them.



During an interview with Comicbook, J.C. Chandor was asked about his views on his upcoming film in the backdrop of poor reception of other entries in the Sony universe.

“I don’t want to get too into the nitty gritty of it, but here’s what I would say: for me as a filmmaker, my number one goal, especially, quite frankly, over the last couple of years where you guys are deep in this world…some of the fans out there, a lot of the fans, were upset with certain decisions and certain outcomes [of Sony’s cinematic universe]," the 50-year-old added.

“Then with other films, they’ve gone on to be tremendous successes,” he noted. “So there’s been there’s been a mixed success rate. People have got to give us a chance and come out and support this film, and literally try to wash away some of the other stuff that’s happened. Give our film a chance.”

Chandor continued, “And I think they’ll realize that we’ve done everything we can to give them a pretty fun story. You’ll see when the movie’s over, there’s potential for a lot of things to happen. But my goal was to isolate our movie, protect it, and just tell a good damn story. And then we’ll have opportunities to do a lot of fun things.”

Kraven The Hunter will be out on Dec 13.