Kyle Richards dishes out on feud with Dorit Kemsley

Kyle Richards dishes on feud with Dorit Kemsley

Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley appeared to have hit a rocky patch in their friendship.

During an appearance at Brave Fan Fest in Miami, Richards shared her perspective on why she distanced herself from Kemsley.

In regards to this, she revealed, “I had said to her I was in a very weak place in my life, and kind of a dark place, to be honest. It was one of those situations where I wasn’t reaching out to anybody. I was sort of isolating, and even returning a text message felt like a struggle in those times.”

According to US Weekly, Richards reflected on how her separation from husband Muricio Umansky contributed to her state of mind by saying, “Anything that was difficult to face, I didn’t have the strength to do because I was going through so much in the rest of my life.”

Moreover, while tension with Kemsley persists, Richards also reflected on lighter moments in her reality TV journey.

As a founding cast member of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock, Richards expressed enthusiasm for a possible return to the spinoff series.

In this regard, she said, “I would be down to do another Ultimate Girls Trip, depending on who went”, while naming Dorinda Medley and several cast members from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as her dream travel companions.

Furthermore, the future of the spinoff remains uncertain, however, with Andy Cohen hinting at a potential revival, Richards appears open to new adventures, both on and off screen.