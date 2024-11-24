Photo: Jason Momoa weighs in on new fun experience

Jason Momoa recently weighed in on how he felt while performing live.

As fans will be aware, the Hawaiian acting sensation recently tried his hands on singing live with his band ÖOF TATATÁ

The Aquaman star recently had a confessional with PEOPLE Magazine and talked about this experience.

Starting off this chat, Jason admitted that he had to battle anxiety when he took the stage. Nonetheless, this stage fright soon turned into a thrilling experience for him.

"It is kind of nice being scared and to just entertain people that way," Jason admitted.

He went on to remark, "It's been fun to experience that."

The Hollywood hunk also explained, "It could be a crowd of 400, it could be a crowd of 1,000, but they're right there. It's so exposed."

"And it's not something that if I mess up, it's just like, 'Oh.' You want to be perfect,” he added.

In conclusion, Jason expressed, “But I think people are having a good time, so I'm just trying to go out there and spread a little love."