Royal family welcomes new member as Princess Beatrice gives birth to second daughter

The British royal family welcomed a new member as Princess Beatrice gave birth to her daughter, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The royal family, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm. The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces."

"The King and Queen, and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

It said, "Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care."

The statement said "Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna."

Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also shared a picture of the newborn on his Instagram but with a different caption that said:.

"Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi

We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her.

Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena.

A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."







