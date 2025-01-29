King Charles and Queen Camilla react to birth of Princess Beatrice's daughter

Princess Beatrice, the first daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, gave birth to a daughter on January 22, the royal family said in a statement on Wednesday.

The royal family said that King Charles and and Queen Camilla have been informed and are delighted with the news.

The statement issued on the royal family's social media accounts said" "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm."

The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces.

"Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care."

"Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna."







