Amanda Holden announces major career shift

Amanda Holden just revealed her next big gig!

The popular presenter and veteran judge of the Britain’s Got Talent show, is now venturing into a new project, and that is, hosting a brand-new quiz show titled, The Inner Circle, on BBC One.

Currently in production at Glasgow, the game show will have a series of rounds that would test the participants’ strategic thinking and general knowledge.

With respect to the upcoming endeavour, as per HELLO! Magazine, Holden said, "I'm so excited to be part of this thrilling new quiz that challenges contestants and entertains viewers in equal measure.”

"It's a fantastic opportunity to bring something fresh and fabulous to weekday afternoons and Saturday night TV, and I can't wait to see the audience reactions," she added.

Based on 25 different episodes, The Inner Circle will also include six celebrity appearances too as the famous faces would join the public in order to win the cash prize.

Head of BBC daytime and early peak, Rob Unsworth and BBC head of entertainment Kalpna Patel-Knight, said in a statement, "We're delighted to be joining forces to bring viewers a gripping new quiz that, for the first time, they'll be able to play along with not only during the week, but on a Saturday teatime too.”

"Getting the answers right on this show is only half the battle – contestants also need to decide who they trust enough to keep in the game, all under the watchful eye of the brilliantly mischievous Amanda Holden," they concluded.