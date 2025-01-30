King Charles lets people see who gets to call the shots in royal family affairs

King Charles might not be as powerful as his ancestors used to be centuries ago but when it comes to his duties as the monarch and head of his own Windsor family, the eldest son of late Queen Elizabeth is a man who commands respect and exert such an authority that his family members worry about the potential consequences if they disobey him.

A sign of the influence he wields over his family was witnessed on Wednesday when the royals announced the arrival of Princess Beatrice's daughter.

The announcement regarding the birth was made by the official social media accounts of The Royal Family.

The statement said Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose was born on January 22, 2025.

The announcement came seven days after the child was actually born. It was only after the news was shared by the king on his social media accounts, Mapelli Mozzi, Athena's father and Princess Eugenie, the child's aunt, put it on their Instagram accounts.

It happened almost simultaneously. There was only a gap of a few minutes between the two posts shared by the Royal Family and the child's father- meaning that even Mapelli had to seek the king's approval to share the news.

If simultaneous social media posts regarding the birth of the royal child mean anything, they aims to show the world that nothing is leaked to the media unless the monarch decides to make it public.

It also strengthen the notion that King Charles holds a strong grip over his family and nobody, even the the non-royal men married into the Windsor family, dare defy him.