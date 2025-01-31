Prince Harry, Meghan Markle looking for back door to UK: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to come back to Britain amid series of failures.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who have lost their deal with Spotify and are currently struggling with Netflix, are looking for way outs.

Royal expert Brontë Coy said: "A lot of things have changed in the past five years and it's entirely possible that, with some reflection, there's a big part of him wondering if there's a way to bring the UK back into his life."

"He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help his patronages and their important work."

Bronte said: "When they left, they left in such a passionate blaze of glory - they were so disheartened and bruised by the situation they'd had back here.”

"With all these things, once the dust settles and the emotion gets taken out of it a bit, the reality is he loves his home country - he talked about it in his memoir.”

“After a few years, he probably just very much misses it,” she notes.