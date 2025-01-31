Karla Sofia Gascon breaks silence over causing ‘hurt’

Karla Sofia Gascon just apologized for the old controversial social media posts that have resurfaced and "caused hurt."

The Emilia Perez star, who is up for an Oscar and became the first trans person to be nominated, recently attracted backlash over old tweets about the Muslim community as well as her commenting negatively over the diversity of the Academy Awards.

Now, in a statement, she has said, “I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt.”

"As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness, (sic)" Gascon added.

For the unversed, as per Variety, back in 2020, she uploaded a picture of a Muslim family in a restaurant and captioned it: “Islam is marvelous, without any machismo. Women are respected, and when they are so respected they are left with a little squared hole on their faces for their eyes to be visible and their mouths, but only if she behaves. Although they dress this way for their own enjoyment. How DEEPLY DISGUSTING OF HUMANITY. (sic)"

While in 2021, Karla Sofia Gascon called the Oscars ceremony "an ugly, ugly gala."

“More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala. (sic)" he old statement read.